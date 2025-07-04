Sussex equestrian star Lottie back in GB junior team for European Championships
And now there is more good news – for Lottie Adams and Khaleesi OL (known as Betty) have been selected to represent Great Britain Children on Horse Team in the European Championships (for the second year running), which will be held next week in Riesenbeck, Germany (7-12 July).
Lottie’s horse Khaleesi OL had no record prior to the Adamses purchasing her at the beginning of last year through Georgie Strutton (Melrose Farm), who helped match-make them – and together they have since proved brave and bold with everything they have faced, and Betty only ever wants to please.
She is a one in a million horse To have won a team gold last year and have another chance this year is a huge achievement in itself.
Lottie, from Hurstpierpoint, said: “Dreams really do come true! I am so grateful for this incredible opportunity for the second year running with my miracle horse Betty. Together we hope to make everyone who has helped us get here proud."
The tailor-made, home-ed and tight knit support team behind Lottie have supported this dream. Lottie’s pure determination and natural talent have shone through.
