Sussex fours final spot clinched by Bexhill bowlers

The Gullivers Bowls Club quartet of Charles Wright, Michael Knights, Ken Ferguson and Steve Judd have reached the final of the Sussex Senior Fours at their first attempt together.

In the quarter final, they defeated Des Foord (Newick) 16-8, in a match played on the excellent Gullivers green. Phil Balchin had to sub for the injured Wright and played well at lead.

Wright returned for the semi final against Jim Ragett of Norfolk Bowls Club, Bognor Regis, and all four players were on good 'drawing' form, as they scored a 3 and 5 on the first two ends. They dominated the game from start to finish and took a 15-1 lead before running out 22-6 winners after 15 ends.

The final is on Sunday, July 20 at Hampden Park BC, Eastbourne, and supporters would be most welcome. In the final they play the experienced team of John Schools (Tarring Priory, Worthing).

In other competitions, Trevor Morgan has won through two rounds of the Sussex Unbadged Singles, with wins over Chris Ridge (Crouch BC, Seaford) 21-20 and Julian Wood (Polegrove 21-14. In the next round, on July 16, Morgan is at home to Craig McKernon of Gildredge Park.

Here are the latest results from Guestling Bowls Club:

Guestling 34 Cranbrook 57: P Jobbins, B Pearson, S Davies won 16-15; L Harford, C Parslow, P Stunt lost 8-21; R Stoodley, P Southall/F Lamb, I Tree lost 10-21.

Guestling 59 Hellingly 58: T Blackford, R Andrews, S Davies lost 15-18; C Parslow, R Fox, M Bailey won 15-13; L Harford, S Potter, G Gibbs won 15-11; R Stoodley, R Doswell/J Ross, A Ellison lost 14-16.

Beckley 57 Guestling 58: S Stunt, S Davies, G Gibbs won 21-16; P Jobbins, R Fox, P Stunt lost 16-25; L Harford, R Andrews, A Ellison won 21-16.

Guestling 68. Hawkhurst 71: P Jobbins, P Southall, M Baile won 28-11; J Ellner, T Blackford, S Davies lost 15-19; P Bailey, E Ripley, R Fox lost 14-20; R Stoodley, M Read, A Ellison lost 11-21.

Guestling 67. Ninfield 59: R Stoodley, C Lamb, R Fox lost 12-21; P Jobbins, F Lamb, S Davies won 18-16; L Harford, C Parslow, A Ellison won 19-12; R Doswell, T Blackford, G Gibbs won 18-10.

Fairlight 71. Guestling 66: L Harford, J Ross, A Ellison won 19-18; P Jobbins, M Read, M Bailey lost 17-20; A Eldridge, P Bailey, S Davies lost 14-18; R Doswell, R Andrews, R Fox won 16-15.