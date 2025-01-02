Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The results of the 2024 inter-county long range rifle shooting matches have just been published – and the Sussex ladies team finished in second place.

Sussex ended with a score of 1900 (out of a possible 2000), behind winners Surrey, on 1927, and 11 points ahead of third placed Hampshire ladies.

The match was shot by teams of five with each team member shooting 20 shots at 50 metres and 20 shots at 100 yards.

Eastbourne's Linda Smallbone top scored for Sussex with 388 out of 400 helped by Chichester's Sara Carr (383) and Nicky Smith (381), East Grinstead's Sara Marshall (379) and Horsham's Michelle Harrison (361).

Sussex rifle shooting team members 2023-24

The Sussex team of 12, shooting at the same ranges in the competition for the County Cup, couldn't quite match the ladies’ success, scoring 4625 out of 4800 to finish in 5th place behind winners Hampshire (4695), second placed Aberdeen (4649) and third placed Surrey (4643).

Chichester's Nick Pike top scored for Sussex with a fine shoot, scoring 395 out of 400.

Club team mates Rob Dowling and Hamish Matheson scored 389 with Eastbourne's Linda Smallbone and Uckfield's Robin Brown each scoring 388 and East Grinstead's David White 386.