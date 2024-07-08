Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pagham BC for the first time have reached the Sussex Regional final (National last 64) of the Bowls England Mixed over 60s double rink competition, named after legendary bowler Tony Allcock.

In the first few rounds Pagham have beaten local rivals, Norfolk and Witterings. Last week they beat Burgess Hill A in the area semi-final.

In a tense game where the lead changed several times. It came down to a final end shot out. The rink of Ann Burrell, Linda Dartlington, Rick Bailey and Roger Dear had just finished with a final score of 11 - 16.

With the final end in progress, the Pagham Rink of Sheila Stocker, Pete Burrell, Gill Conley and Mike English were leading 21 - 16. This meant the score was tied at 32 - 32.

The leads exchanged shot with each bowl. Burgess Hill were holding shot, with a bowl about 12 inches away. Pete Burrell bowled his second wood close and the skips indicated it was a very close measure. play continued and it came down to the last two bowls one from each skip, Burgess Hill played first and just missed pushing their bowl closer.

Mike English was left with the choice of trusting that Pagham were holding shot and leaving it to the measure. He chose to bowl his final bowl but was not successful in getting closer. So came a tense few momments as the the two bowls were measured.

Finally after several re-measures Burgess Hill conceded the shot to Pagham to give the rink a final score 22 - 16, making the overall victory by one shot Pagham's, 33 - 32.

In the regional final, Pagham now play Lindfield Bowls Club on Sunday 14th July at the neutral venue of Hurstpierpoint Bowls Club, starting at 10-30am. for a chance to move in the last 32 against the winners of the Surrey South region.