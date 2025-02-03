Sussex rifle teams have mixed start to the season

Sussex rifle teams started the 2024/25 winter season with a mixed bag of results in the National inter-county leagues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the National I/C women's league, the Sussex A team are currently 4th in Division 1. They opened the season with a win against Devon, however, narrow defeats at the hands of Aberdeenshire and Norfolk have dropped them down the table.

Top shots for the team are currently Eastbourne team-mates Rosanne Furniss (296) and Linda Smallbone (294).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sussex B team are shooting in Division 3 where all the other teams are county A teams and, despite some good shooting from the team members, after three rounds they are lying in 6th position.

Worthing and Chichester marksman Russell French

Top shots for the team are East Grinstead's Sara Marshall (288), Horsham's Michelle Harrison (287) and 5th Sussex HG's Tracey Mullins (287).

The Sussex prone A team lie in 5th place in Division 1 with defeats against Hampshire and Yorkshire and a win against Caithness. Top shots in the team are currently Chichester's Rob Dowling (300) and Nick Pike (299).

The Sussex B team shooting in Division 4 have also won one and lost two; however, they have been handicapped by the loss of two cards in the post which is too great a handicap. There is still time to recover from this, especially with two of the team in fine form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester's Russell French scored 299 out of 300 in the first three rounds with team-mate Hamish Matheson scoring 296.

Chichester' Rob Dowling

The C team are currently in second place in Division 8 having lost their second-round match match to table-topping Cheshire and North Wales. Top shot for the team is currently Chichester's Dan Hand with 295 from 300.

The Sussex juniors are lying in second position after three rounds. Despite losing to top-placed Cumbria and Northumberland in round one, they have recovered with victories in rounds two and three. Top shot in the team is East Grinstead's M Roussouw (284).