Sussex runner Katie completes 24-hour run - then gets a surprise of a lifetime

HY Runner Katie took on the Endure 24 in Reading and racked up a huge 80 miles , reaching her target and her furthest ever distance.

Partner Gavin Broomfield covered 50 miles with her and surprised Katie at the finish line dropping down on one knee with a marriage proposal. Katie of course said yes.

Everyone at HY has passed on their congratulations to Katie and Gavin.

Katie and Gavin

Meanwhile, elsewhere, in the Sussex U13 League at Withdean, most of the HY team finished in the top three in their events.

In the girls’ 1000m Isabella Buchanan won in 3:17:9 with Florence Tewkesbury third in 3:29:2.

Amelia Skelton recorded 3:53:1 in the U11s girls race with Elsie Harmer in 4.29.5. Zion Okoje finished in 3:22.8 in the U13 race.

Antalia Cole was second in Group A for the U13 high jump in 1.25m, with this year's girls’ captain Megan Hopkins-Parry first in Group B with 1.20m.

The couple at the end of the race

Ryan Englefield came third in his U13 event in 1.1m.

In the U11 long jump, Bertie Symes measured 1.88m, Tera Buckland 2.23m, Sophie Englefield 2.41m and Alyssa Cornford 2.83m.

In the U13 event, Alexis Boorman jumped 2.50m, Florence Tewkesbury 3.01m and Sophie Sims 3.23m.

Megan was first in the discus at 13:32m. Beth Wilson and Layla Harmer placed second in their U13 A and B groups in the shot putt in 5.27m and 4.76m. U11 Elsie Harmer scored 2.58m.

The big moment - and Katie said yes!

Alfie Gannon managed 3.04m in the shot and finished in 17.3 in the 75m.

Ava Morrisey and Sophie Sims took on the 70m hurdles with Ava second in 16.4 and Sophie third in 17.0.

Olivia Collins and Daisy Welch came first and second in the U13 600m, both finishing in 1:58.4.

In the U11 race, Jessica Wilson clocked 2:16.4 with Tera Buckland 2:17.6. Henry Sully finished 2:02.5 and 11.6 in the U11 600m and 75m.

U11 Ben Sims clocked 13.0 in the 75m and a new PB of 2:12 in the 600m with Bertie Symes close behind in 2:14.7.

Aiden Larkin, Beth Wilson, Kitty Morgan, Antalia Cole, Layla Harmer, Alexis Boorman, Alyssa Cornford, Sophie Englefield, Olivia Collins and Dylan Matthews also did well.

HASTINGS RUNNERS

The eighth race in the 2022 Hastings Runners Club Championship saw the black and green club colours dominating the start line with over 30 representatives taking part in the Robertsbridge 5k and 10k.

Jacqueline Scott was the only representative in the 5k completing the course in a shade over 32 minutes.

In the 10k, on-form Adam Weller produced a fine display to cross the finish line in third place and a time of 41:54. Martin Snape came home in sixth place in 42:56.

Claire Thomas swooped for the first female Prize in 46:51, encouraged along by good friend Kevin Blowers (1st MV60 in 46:53).

There were age category wins for Ruth Spiller (FV55), Sarah Marzaioli (FV70), Yockie Richards (FV75) and Irene Kitson (FV65).

Two days later Ben Sallow (52:26), Kerry Freeman (1:05:19), Adam Holland (1:11:16) and Andrew Clubb (1:13:04) completed the Hawkhurst 10k.

James Graham and Catherine Catterway made the trip st to Torbay to tackle the half marathon. They put in stellar performances to complete the course in 2:25 and 3:10 respectively.