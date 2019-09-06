Sussex Sharks v Worcestershire Rapids LIVE: Sussex lose quick wickets as Rapids fight back Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The Sussex Sharks take on reigning champions Worcestershire Rapids tonight (Friday) in a repeat of last year's final. The winners will take their place at Edgbaston on Saturday September 21 in one of the biggest days in the cricketing calendar. Dont forget to refresh this page to get updates. Luke Wright during his 28. FA Cup preview: 11 Sussex clubs face an exxciting afternoon