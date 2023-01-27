Sussex snowboarding ace adds gold to silver with stunning display at European Youth Olympic Festival

His success today makes him Team GB’s first double medallist at a Winter EYOF in 24 years, after he landed silver in the big air earlier in the competition. The only other Team GB athlete in history to achieve the feat is alpine skier Chemmy Alcott, who picked up silver and bronze at the Poprad-Tatry 1999 Winter EYOF before going on to represent Team GB at four consecutive Winter Olympics.

Lane said: “It feels amazing to win gold. It’s quite an insane feeling, I couldn’t believe it at first – it just doesn’t feel real. I looked at the scoreboard as the last rider came down and I was still in first. It it was just crazy to me and I was just full of so much joy. When I was out there I was just trying to keep myself calm, not think about it too much and ride the course as if it was a training run and not a competition and that really helped with my mindset in the moment. It’s been a fantastic week, an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life, and I couldn’t ask for more.”