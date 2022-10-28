Enjoy all the action from Ascot on ITV Racing as well as a brilliant Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby featuring old rivals Bravemansgame and Ahoy Senor. You can find the latest odds at Boylesports.

Gary Moore’s stable star has enjoyed plenty of highs and lows over hurdles. That of course includes his infamous final-flight fall in the Triumph Hurdle, along with plenty of high notes. That included a fine year last term where he backed up a 15-length romp in the Contenders Hurdle at Sandown in February, with a gutsy victory over the ill-fated Adagio to record successive wins in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton.

The six-year-old was given a pipe-opener by Moore on the Flat at Goodwood earlier this month where he emerged with plenty of credit, only finding the smart Tritonic too strong on that occasion.

Goshen - nearest the camera - going for glory on the flat at Goodwood last month | Picture: Malcolm Wells

That should have put Goshen cherry-ripe for his first start over the larger obstacles where he takes on three rivals. Jamie Moore is once again aboard his old friend and the pair will obviously be suited by going right-handed. Moore has won this race twice in the last five years and he will have to give weight to all of his rivals.

They are headed by the Ben Case-trained Cobblers Dream who landed the Lanzarote Hurdle at Kempton in February, before filling second to Banbridge in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.

Paul Nicholls saddles Samarrive who concluded last season with a smooth win at Sandown in April and is respected. Gowel Road is the only one in the field with experience over fences, but he disappointed when finishing a well-beaten second in a three-runner race at Perth last month. Moore was out of luck at Cheltenham last weekend, but Botox Has (second) and Editeur Du Gite (second) both shaped with promise and are two to consider going forward this term.

Moore also has three other runners at Ascot, including Kotmask in the 2.05pm. The four-year-old was a dual winner last term and should improve again this term.

