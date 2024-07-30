Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood: Henry Longfellow can step up in Rosallion’s absence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glorious Goodwood continues on Wednesday – and the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes will be the centrepiece of the day, if not the whole week.

The South Downs provides a stunning backdrop for one of the jewels of the British racing calendar, with scorching temperatures expected to carry on through the week. The Sussex Stakes, part of the British Champions series, is one of two Class One races on Wednesday, with the Group 3 Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes preceding the feature race.

Read below to find out the latest horse racing odds and tips from Wednesday’s Glorious Goodwood card.

1:50 - Coral Daily Rewards Shaker Handicap

Who will take the prizes on Sussex Stakes day at Goodwood? Picture: Clive Bennett

The opener is a 1m 4f Handicap, with the Class 2 race being contested by three-year-olds only. Having made it two wins in a row on handicap debut at Salisbury 35 days ago, Subsequent is one to watch out for with trainer Andrew Balding having won this race last year with The Goat.

2:25 - Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes

Up next, a seven furlong Group 3 Fillies & Mares race will be contested for a top prize of £56,710 for the winner. Jabaara enjoyed success in two Listed races last month and drops down in grade to add to her credentials here, with Kathmandu also one to consider after strong Group 1 performances so far this summer in France.

3:00 - Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes

The third race of the afternoon is a sprint over five furlongs, with some top class two-year-olds on display. Aesterius has two wins in three races this season, with a fifth place in the Norfolk Stakes adding to what has been strong form and is the one to beat here.

3:35 - Qatar Sussex Stakes

The feature race of the day is the one-mile Sussex Stakes, with a £1 million total prize pot offering a £567,100 top prize to the winner. St James’s Palace Stakes winner Rosallion’s withdrawal is a disappointment and there is a strong chance that the runner-up in that race, Henry Longfellow, can step up.

Sussex Stakes - latest odds

Henry Longfellow - 6/4

Notable Speech - 13/8

Facteur Cheval - 5/1

Maljoom - 8/1

Sonny Liston - 25/1

4:10 - British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap

Next up, this 1m 2f handicap for three-year-olds and above will see 12 runners competing. Having won two in a row in handicaps, Elladonna will look to make it a hat-trick under the stewardship of Ryan Moore.

4:45 - British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes

The penultimate race is another handicap, albeit over a shorter trip of five furlongs. Having won 21 days ago at Yarmouth, Blue Zodiac could mount a challenge against Coto De Caza, who is the pre-race favorite.

5:20 - HKJC World Pool Handicap

Finally, a Class 3 handicap will consist of three-year-old and over horses. Among these, a rise of 12lb will raise questions about favourite Miss Information and on a much more competitive mark, Star Of Orion could spring a surprise.

Selections - odds courtesy of BoyleSports

13:50: Subsequent - 9/2

14:25: Jabaara - 3/1

15:00: Aesterius - 5/2

15:35: Henry Longfellow - 3/2

16:10: Elladonna - 9/2

16:45: Blue Zodiac - 10/1