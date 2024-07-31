Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood: Live updates from day two on the Downs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The race of the week – the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes – will be the centre of attention as day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival takes place today.

After Kyprios grabbed Tuesday’s Glorious headlines by winning the Goodwood Cup, we’ll have all the news from the festival on this page as the day unfolds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we revealed on Tuesday, the Sussex Stakes favourite Rosallion has been withdrawn by trainer Richard Hannon because of a respiratory problem. But a decent field for the showpiece remains in place.

Glorious Goodwood is off to a flyer | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The going for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is: Good to Firm, Good in places

It’s due to be dry, sunny and warm for today with a receding possibility of a thunderstorm tonight into Thursday. Sunshine and the chance of a shower are forecast on Friday and Saturday.