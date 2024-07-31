Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood: Live updates from day two on the Downs
and live on Freeview channel 276
After Kyprios grabbed Tuesday’s Glorious headlines by winning the Goodwood Cup, we’ll have all the news from the festival on this page as the day unfolds.
Here’s a selection of 31 great photos from day one and here’s a guide to who might be worth backing on Wednesday.
As we revealed on Tuesday, the Sussex Stakes favourite Rosallion has been withdrawn by trainer Richard Hannon because of a respiratory problem. But a decent field for the showpiece remains in place.
The going for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is: Good to Firm, Good in places
It’s due to be dry, sunny and warm for today with a receding possibility of a thunderstorm tonight into Thursday. Sunshine and the chance of a shower are forecast on Friday and Saturday.
Updates from day two will appear here...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.