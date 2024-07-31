Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood: Live updates from day two on the Downs

By Steve Bone
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:38 BST
The race of the week – the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes – will be the centre of attention as day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival takes place today.

After Kyprios grabbed Tuesday’s Glorious headlines by winning the Goodwood Cup, we’ll have all the news from the festival on this page as the day unfolds.

Here’s a selection of 31 great photos from day one and here’s a guide to who might be worth backing on Wednesday.

As we revealed on Tuesday, the Sussex Stakes favourite Rosallion has been withdrawn by trainer Richard Hannon because of a respiratory problem. But a decent field for the showpiece remains in place.

Glorious Goodwood is off to a flyer | Picture: Malcolm Wells

The going for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival is: Good to Firm, Good in places

It’s due to be dry, sunny and warm for today with a receding possibility of a thunderstorm tonight into Thursday. Sunshine and the chance of a shower are forecast on Friday and Saturday.

Updates from day two will appear here...

