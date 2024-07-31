Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The race of the week – the £1m Qatar Sussex Stakes – will be the centre of attention as day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival takes place today.

After Kyprios grabbed Tuesday’s Glorious headlines by winning the Goodwood Cup, we’ll have all the news from the festival on this page as the day unfolds.

As we revealed on Tuesday, the Sussex Stakes favourite Rosallion has been withdrawn by trainer Richard Hannon because of a respiratory problem. But a decent field for the showpiece remains in place.

Cristophe Soumillon riding Al Ghadeer win The Qatar International Stakes (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

During today’s racing, there was good news for the future of Glorious as Goodwood announced the renewal of their multi-year partnership with Qatar that will commence in 2025.

They said: “The existing sponsorship with Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club has been a hugely successful 10-year partnership that commenced in 2015. It remains the biggest single sponsorship deal in British Horseracing and has enabled the Qatar Goodwood Festival to become one of the most prestigious meetings in the world.

"The new partnership marks a transition from the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club to Visit Qatar as the main sponsor of the meeting, which includes the feature race on each day of the world-famous five-day festival.

"This partnership will preserve the legacy of the Qatar International Stakes, a race for purebred Arabian horses, which was established during the first edition of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and serves as the first leg of the Doha Triple Crown.

“As a result of the new partnership, the Qatar Goodwood Festival will continue and build on its position as one of the undisputed highlights of the British Flat racing season.”

The Duke of Richmond, Chairman of Goodwood Racecourse, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club for their enormous contribution to the Qatar Goodwood Festival and to British Horseracing. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Visit Qatar and we are very much looking forward to working with them to continue to take our iconic raceweek to a new level.”

His Excellency Mr Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chair of Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: "Building on the legacy of the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club, we are pleased to announce the renewal of a multi-year partnership with Goodwood Racecourse. This milestone reflects our dedication to continue showcasing Qatar's vibrant culture and distinctive offerings to a global audience. We look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring, further solidifying Qatar's positioning in the international sporting world.”

Before the main race programme, Arabian racing’s outstanding horse Al Ghadeer graced Goodwood again today and repeated last year’s victory in the £400,000 G1 Qatar International Stakes.

This was the first leg in the Doha Triple Crown, which Al Ghadeer completed earlier this year, following up his Goodwood success in the Qatar Arabian World Cup at Longchamp on Arc Weekend and in February’s HH The Amir Sword in Qatar.

Making his seasonal debut today, Al Ghadeer was given an easy return to the track by jockey Christophe Soumillon, who barely moved as the Al Shaqab Racing-owned five-year-old won convincingly.

Winning trainer Francois Rohaut was also responsible for the third home Ska De L’Aigle, with the Jean de Mieulle-trained Al Wakrah, also owned by Al Shaqab Racing, taking second.

Rohaut said: “Christophe calls Al Ghadeer the Frankel of the Arabian world and we know why. He is an exceptional horse and the best I have ever trained.