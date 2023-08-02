It’s Sussex Stakes day at Glorious Goodwood – but staff, trainers, jockeys and racegoers are checking the weather apps more than the racing apps as storms hit.

There was rain overnight at Goodwood – though not as much as was forecast – and a steady band of rain, plus stiff winds, arrived before today’s race programme began.

The going was changed to soft before the first race.

We will have updates here – on the weather and the racing – throughout the day.

Pkenty of Goodwood brollies will be in use today | Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

BETTING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY

Coral’s John Hill said: “Paddington is a warm favourite to win yet another Group One prize this season in the Sussex Stakes, the feature on day two of Glorious Goodwood. Those looking to take on the impressive three-year-old are doing so with Aldaary.

“Elsewhere on day two, Jumbly has been popular to land the Group Three Oak Tree Stakes earlier in the card, while La Isla Mujeres is one of the best-backed horses of the day for Ralph Beckett in the fillies’ handicap at 4.45pm.”

1.50pm Coral Handicap

Tony Montana – 8/1 from 12/1

2.25pm Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

Jumbly – 10/3 from 9/2

3.00pm Jaegar-LeCoultre Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)

Baheer – 10/3 from 9/2

3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)

Aldaary – 15/2 from 11/1

4.10pm British EBF 40th Anniversary Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes

Tropical Island – 5/2 from 3/1

4.45pm British European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap

La Isla Mujeres – 2/1 from 11/4

5.20pm World Pool Handicap

Urban Sprawl – 17/2 from 10/1

Coral specials

7/4 Paddington to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes by over 2 lengths

