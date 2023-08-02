There was rain overnight at Goodwood – though not as much as was forecast – and a steady band of rain, plus stiff winds, arrived before today’s race programme began.
The going was changed to soft before the first race.
We will have updates here – on the weather and the racing – throughout the day.
BETTING NEWS FOR WEDNESDAY
Coral’s John Hill said: “Paddington is a warm favourite to win yet another Group One prize this season in the Sussex Stakes, the feature on day two of Glorious Goodwood. Those looking to take on the impressive three-year-old are doing so with Aldaary.
“Elsewhere on day two, Jumbly has been popular to land the Group Three Oak Tree Stakes earlier in the card, while La Isla Mujeres is one of the best-backed horses of the day for Ralph Beckett in the fillies’ handicap at 4.45pm.”
1.50pm Coral Handicap
Tony Montana – 8/1 from 12/1
2.25pm Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)
Jumbly – 10/3 from 9/2
3.00pm Jaegar-LeCoultre Molecomb Stakes (Group 3)
Baheer – 10/3 from 9/2
3.35pm Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series)
Aldaary – 15/2 from 11/1
4.10pm British EBF 40th Anniversary Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes
Tropical Island – 5/2 from 3/1
4.45pm British European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies’ Handicap
La Isla Mujeres – 2/1 from 11/4
5.20pm World Pool Handicap
Urban Sprawl – 17/2 from 10/1
Coral specials
7/4 Paddington to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes by over 2 lengths
Here is how Tuesday’s racing unfolded and here is a gallery of 37 pictures from the opening day.
