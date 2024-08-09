Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2020, the world was blindsided by the Covid-19 pandemic, and among the myriad of its victims was the burgeoning sport of American football in Britain.

Sussex Thunder, once a robust and ambitious team on the brink of breaking into the Premier Division, was among those hit hardest. The team's strength waned as players did not return, leading to their relegation into Division 2. Adding to the challenges, the dissolution of the Hastings Conquerors left Sussex Thunder as the sole American football team in Sussex, necessitating a complete rebuild.

Following the 2022 season, long-serving Head Coach Ian Ellis decided to retire, marking the end of an era. In his place, the club appointed Billy Walker as the new Head Coach, entrusting him with the daunting task of reviving the team. The goal was clear: to survive and initiate a rebuild. With new faces joining the team and a focus on developing the knowledge of rookies, Sussex Thunder began laying the groundwork for their comeback.

Relocating to Haywards Heath Rugby Club, affectionately named Asgard, Sussex Thunder managed to endure the 2023 season. They secured two victories, narrowly avoiding the bottom of the division. This modest success marked the beginning of a turnaround, as the foundations for a future resurgence were firmly established.

Sussex Thunder take on Essex Tridents | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Fast forward to the present day and the 2024 season, and Sussex Thunder is showing remarkable progress. The team has strengthened its roster with new recruits and the strategic addition of General Manager Sam Oldfield. Their hard work and dedication have paid off, with Thunder finishing first in the South West Division, boasting a 4-4 record for the season. This impressive performance has earned them a spot in the playoffs, presenting an opportunity for a divisional championship and the prospect of promotion.

Sussex Thunder’s resurgence is a testament to the resilience and determination of everyone involved with the club. They have emerged from the pandemic stronger, more unified, and with a renewed sense of purpose. The future looks bright as they continue to rebuild and aspire to reclaim their position as a formidable force in British American football.

As the playoffs approach, excitement is palpable among the players, coaches, and fans. The team's revival has reinvigorated the local community, reigniting the passion for American football in Sussex. The journey from the brink of dissolution to playoff contenders is nothing short of inspirational.

For those interested in joining Sussex Thunder as a player, coach, or staff member, the club welcomes new faces with open arms. They encourage anyone with a passion for the sport to connect with them via Facebook or Instagram (@sussexthunderafc). Together, they aim to continue building and strengthening the team, making Sussex Thunder a proud home for American football in Sussex once again.

You can catch Thunder in action this coming Sunday (Aug 11) as they take on the Essex Tridents at home (Haywards Heath Rugby Club, RH17 5HX) with a 2pm kick off.