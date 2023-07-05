Sussex trainer Gary Moore sends four to Sandown on Coral-Eclipse weekend

Sandown Park hosts the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse on Saturday as the flat racing season continues apace – and while he doesn’t have a runner in the big race, it looks set to be a busy weekend for Sussex trainer Gary Moore.

Moore has four runners entered across the cards on Friday and Saturday at the Surrey track, including Novus in the Listed Coral Distaff - the support act to the Coral-Eclipse this weekend.

Novus is also entered in the Handicap that follows the Group 1 and goes into this weekend off the back off a quick turnaround from a stellar sixth place in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot a fortnight ago.

Before the big day on Saturday, Moore has a couple of runners heading to post the day before on the Friday - with all races being shown live on Racing TV.

Gary Moore (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

He’s A Latchico holds an entry in the Group Handicap at 4.50 and certainly has strong claims for a victory, having won his last two races on the bounce - both at Fontwell - and is now running off a career-high mark of 105. Jockey Tom Queally is booked to ride the five-year-old at Sandown.

Following that at 5.25 is another Moore runner in Brilliant Blue, who looks set to take his chance in the Chaser Handicap for female amateur jockeys.

Brilliant Blue needs to reverse his own form book somewhat after finishing eighth and fourth on his last two starts, but he did manage a second at Brighton over the same distance as he will run this week (1m). Miss Georgina Gibson is booked for the ride on Brilliant Blue, and is also taking off a handy seven pounds in weight.

On to Saturday and Novus will be the big hope for Moore, entered in two races as it stands ahead of the four day declarations, which will arrive on Wednesday and it’s likely that the Distaff will be his destination.

Novus is a 25/1 chance with the sponsors for the race in a market which is headed by big guns John and Thady Gosden with their horse Coppice, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore, and Godolphin powerhouse Charlie Appleby sends Silver Lady to the race with William Buick aboard.

After Distaff and the Coral Club Handicap is another big field race at 5.25, and the final runner of the weekend for Moore, where Miller Spirit looks set to take his place alongside 16 rivals.