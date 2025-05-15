West Sussex trainer David Menuisier has a live chance in the BoyleSports Lockinge at Newbury on Saturday with Tamfana, a winner of the Sun Chariot Stakes last season.

Menuisier has said he has his strongest ever squad available at his disposal this year, totalling 90 horses

“Tamfana won the Sun Chariot at the end of last season. She’s in the Lockinge on Saturday,” said the Arundel-based trainer who will send her to post among a top-quality field of nine in Saturday’s Group 1 showpiece.

“She's in great form. I think the run in April at Sandown was very good. We left a bit to work on, obviously. We only work on the bridle at home, we don't do too much, we never go on grass and we only train on the woodchips.

Oisin Murphy riding Tamfana to victory in the Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes at Sandown Park Racecourse last year (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“She was ridden hands and heels. It was the perfect prep. She had a good blow and will come on for that. The Lockinge to me seems a very obvious race to go for. Personally, the Lockinge is the best race for her. She's a high-class filly.

“She's in the Queen Anne, the Pretty Polly, she's in the Eclipse and the Prince of Wales. She's entered everywhere because I want to see, I want her to tell us. I want her to make her own programme. And I have to enter everywhere because I'm not 100 % convinced she's a miler.

“This is why it would be lovely to run in the Lockinge and either she confirms she's a miler or maybe we go up in trip after that. Last year she ran seven furlongs first time, a mile second time out and should have won the 1,000 Guineas really.

David Menuisier (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Then we went up to mile two and a half in the Prix de Diane. We were a bit unlucky because we had to take the lead. Then we tried the mile four. The main target for me in the spring last year was preparing for the Arc. I was pretty sure she had Arc potential, with a lot of stamina on the damside. We had to try to see if we had an Arc horse or not and frankly she really wasn't beaten that far by the best mile and a half horses at the time.

“And they still are the best mile and a half horses as we speak. She was only a fraction below those best ones last year. But I don't want to make the same mistake and change trip every time she runs. And that's why to me it would make more sense to see her over a mile. And then she tells us, I'm very good over this trip, but I could be better over further.”

Menuisier also spoke of his love for this part of the world, which has now been his base for two decades.

"As soon as I arrived in Sussex - I fell in love and this is the place to be for horse racing,” he said. “I used to work in America, and I had to come back to Europe. I always wanted to try the UK and I came over for a short spell, a couple of years. As soon as I drove into Arundel, I fell in love and it’s now been nearly 20 years.

“I think Britain is where the best horses are. The programme on the whole is quite well made. The tracks are all different. The amenities for professionals are second to none, the way we get looked after, the staff gets looked after.

“I think they've made massive efforts in the last 10 years to improve on that. The spectacle is amazing and it's not perfect, but if you're passionate about racing, this is the place to be.

“You have to be happy. Look, we started with nothing, so anything we achieve is a bonus. My philosophy is I started with nothing and nobody there's nobody there you know when I first started so why would I need them now when things are going well. I now have around 90 horses here. It's starting to be quite a size.

"My philosophy is to try and be happy with what you have really. I don't envy anybody. I really don't. I do my own thing.”