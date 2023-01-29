West Sussex trainer Gary Moore had cause for celebration as Cheltenham on Saturday with Editeur Du Gite producing a brilliant performance to land the Grade One Clarence House Chase.

Niall Houlihan riding Editeur Du Gite (red) clear the last to win The Albert Bartlett Clarence House Chase at Cheltenham (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The classy two-mile chaser had won the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over the Festive period and he was an addition to this field following the abandonment of the race a week ago and it’s subsequent rescheduling.

Partnered by Niall Houlihan, the pair established an early lead in the contest and jumped with aplomb throughout to pile the pressure on defending Champion Chase hero Edwardstone and Tingle Creek winner Edwardstone.

The nine-year-old led over the last before engaging in a pulsating battle up the hill with Edwardstone. Alan King’s charge took the lead in the closing stages, but Editeur Du Gite rallied bravely for Houlihan’s urgings to strike by a head in a finish that will live long in the memory. Editeur Du Gite was returned the 14/1 winner, with 4/9 favourite Energumene only third.

For Moore, this was a first top-level success over fences since Sire De Grudy’s 2015 Tingle Creek win. Editeur Du Gite runs in the same colours for owners The Preston Family and he emulated Sire De Grugy by becoming a second winner for the Clarence House Chase for Moore.

For winning rider Niall Houlihan, this was his first top-level success. Discussing the importance of the win, Houlihan said: “Editeur Du Gite just tried so hard. He got headed after the last and to come back after the last, he was sticking his head out.

“He had a lovely lead and he jumped brilliantly. He ran down the hill and he was so quick on his feet. He got into a great rhythm and I’m chuffed really.”

