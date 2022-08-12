Sussex triathlete Issy really is part of next generation

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old is part of the England Next Generation talent squad and has a big year ahead of her as she bids for success at international level.

Hayes told us: “I am 18 so currently compete at junior level although my ambition is to eventually turn pro.

"I recently competed at the National Super Series aquathlon, where I won the junior event.

Issy Hayes in action

"After that I competed at my first international European Cup in Holland – where I placed sixth and was the first GBR athlete across the line.

"This was in a sprint triathlon – comprising an 800m swim, 20km bike race and 5.6km run. My time was just over one hour and two minutes.

"I train between 20 and 25 hours each week and am hoping to study at Loughborough University from the autumn and join the performance squad.”

Hayes told us she had been working her way through the ranks in the traithlon world for eight years.

Issy Hayes has had a fine run of form

"I did my first triathlon when I was about 10 when I was a student at Farlington School in Horsham,” she said.

"I have been a member at Atlantis Swimming Club for more than eight years, where I am currently club captain.

"I recently competed in the British Swimming Championships.

"I also used to compete for Horsham Blue Star Harriers but now I have to specialise my training toward triathlon so find it difficult to fit in athletics meets.