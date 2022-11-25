Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex’s Gun Powder Trot produces explosive finishes

It was the final race of the West Sussex Fun Run League season with the Gun Powder Trot hosted by Horsham Joggers – and Burgess Hill Runners were out in force.

By Community sport reporter
40 minutes ago

First home for BHR was Oliver Day in 30:33.

He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (32:19), Neil Phillpot (32:19), Oliver Dewdney (34:57), Andy Sayers (35:19), John Poustie (36:11), Steve Barratt (38:06), Stuart Condie (39:13), Chris Page (41:00), Sophie Abbott (41:09), Nicky Callus (42:40), John Schofield (42:41), Nicola Saunders (51:08), Ruth Day (53:35), Hugh Stevenage (55:23) and Eileen Adlam (1:05:42).

Next up was the Phoenix Running Armistice Day event where BHR’s Ann Savidge took on the timed event – in which runners complete as many laps as they can.

Ann Savidge & Helen Pratt at the Armistice Day Run
Ann completed 6.6 miles in 1:43:50. Helen Pratt completed the Half Marathon event in 2:53:11.

Chris Maule continued his excellent form in completing the Essex Remembrance Marathon in 3:05:17.

Finally, in the Maverick Dark West Sussex Run, Chris Page completed the 14k distance in 1:25:24.

Ruth Day at the Gun Powder Trot
