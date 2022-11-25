First home for BHR was Oliver Day in 30:33.
He was followed by Jamie Goodhead (32:19), Neil Phillpot (32:19), Oliver Dewdney (34:57), Andy Sayers (35:19), John Poustie (36:11), Steve Barratt (38:06), Stuart Condie (39:13), Chris Page (41:00), Sophie Abbott (41:09), Nicky Callus (42:40), John Schofield (42:41), Nicola Saunders (51:08), Ruth Day (53:35), Hugh Stevenage (55:23) and Eileen Adlam (1:05:42).
Next up was the Phoenix Running Armistice Day event where BHR’s Ann Savidge took on the timed event – in which runners complete as many laps as they can.
Ann completed 6.6 miles in 1:43:50. Helen Pratt completed the Half Marathon event in 2:53:11.
Chris Maule continued his excellent form in completing the Essex Remembrance Marathon in 3:05:17.
Finally, in the Maverick Dark West Sussex Run, Chris Page completed the 14k distance in 1:25:24.