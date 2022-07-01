Swim and trail marathon keep Mid Sussex triathletes active

The 14th running of the classic 3.8km River Arun Swim on Saturday was a unique chance for club members to swim the River Arun. They did so over the 3.8km Ironman distance from Ford Marina to the RNLI at Littlehampton.

The River Arun is the second fastest tidal river in the UK so competitors are virtually guaranteed a personal best. Eleven members of the Mid Sussex Triathlon Club took up the challenge with John Mactear first club member to finish in 58.26. John finished in 36th position and was first in the vintage men category.

Esther Clutton was the second club member to finish in 1.02.53, and was 12th in veteran female category. Steve McMenamin (1.03.26), Simon Barton (1.07.05), Jo Fleming (1.07.30) and Jim Graham (1.22.21), all performed well in the super vet category, while Andrew Jenkins' time of 1.08.49 was a very respectable 12th in the vintage category. Stuart Dale finished in 1.10.40 coming 30th in the veteran men category.

MSTC members out for the River Arun swim

Joanne Barton was second female club member to finish in 1.15.19, with other female super vets Debbie Ware 1.19.43 and Helen Graham 1.39.01 completing the course in respectable times. Helen achieved her aim of not coming last with her position of 390th out of 394.

Having completed the River Arun swim on Saturday, Helen Graham also entered the inaugural Brighton Trail Marathon on Sunday. This involves trail running in the stunning setting of Brighton’s Stanmer Park estate and South Downs National Park.

Helen finished in 5.43.45, placing a very respectable 12th out of of 42 in the F55-59 category. Helen commented that the route was great, through beautiful countryside with six climbs, including up Ditchling Beacon.

We’ll have the latest from Burgess Hill Runners next week.