Table-Tennis club seeks to build on success
The club, which was only set up two seasons ago, has gained promotion to Division 1 after finishing second in Division 2 last season, and Smallfield are planning to enter a team in both divisions in the new season.
They will welcome experienced players and newcomers with little or no league experience to expand their mixed gender first and second-team squads.
Smallfield train on Monday evenings at the Centenary Hall in the village, from 6.30pm to 8pm. Coaching will be provided for new players and those wishing to develop their game and there are four tables at the hall, meaning the club has excellent facilities. League matches are played on Mondays and Wednesdays.
For more information, or if you are interested in joining the club, please contact Gary Lynch, club secretary on 07796 194699
