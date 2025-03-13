Table Tennis England Pride Award for Worthing Table Tennis Club

Local heroes from around the country have been honoured in the Area stage of the Pride of Table Tennis Awards.

The awards, which ensure that the volunteers who give their time and enthusiasm to help others enjoy our sport are honoured, “The standard this year is truly exceptional, highlighting the outstanding contributions of volunteers who make our sport thrive - Table Tennis England.

Area Manager (South East) Alan Lane, Worthing Table Tennis club has a tradition of being recognized amongst the best in the country, winning various awards in the club’s short history, and adding to that tradition is our very own Thomas Griffin, who has been awarded the Southeast Young Volunteer of the year.

Thomas’ name now go forward to being short listed from the winners of the other regions for the finals, with the shortlisted people invited to the Mark Bates LTD National Championships in Nottingham in March.

Tom Griffin with Pride of Table Tennis award

Worthing table tennis club runs almost entirely on volunteers and runs a volunteer reward and training program designed to help the volunteers and continue to help the club grow and develop.

Worthing Table Tennis Club offer over 20 sessions each week, based at Bohunt School.

These range from after-school clubs to adult beginners and advanced sessions in the evenings and Over-50s on Saturdays – something for everyone.

To find our more visit worthingttc.co.uk or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @WorthingTTC