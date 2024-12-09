Table tennis teams are up for the cups
Last season’s winners and runners-up of the Brewer Cup are through to the quarter finals.
The winners Ministries A (Barry 3, Haselden 3 and Lowe 3) had a comfortable 9-0 win over Polegate A (Hickey, Gorokhov and Nater).
Last season’s finalists Laughton (Pin Ka Yiu 3, Adams 3 and Barber 1) booked their place by winning 7-2 against St Michaels A (C. Lance 1, Bennett 1 and Caddy).
Eastbourne Borough A (Rainton 2, Gorridge 2 and Hebdige 2) kept their hopes alive with a 6-0 win against two man club mates Boro B (King and Krstic).
Bishopstone B (Sam Stones 3, Hulka 1 and Littley 1) won 5-4 in the most exciting match of the round at Polegate C (Thompson 2, Perrin 2 and Bowers)
Police Cup holders Eastbourne Borough F (Burton 3, Backler 3 and Shearer 2) posted their intentions by booking their quarter final place an emphatic 8-1 win over St Michaels C (Boddington 1, Faulkner, and Dumbrell).
Also through are Willingdon Stoolball (Phillips 3, A, Collin 3 and M. Whibley 1) who also won 8-1 at Polegate D (Nonin 1, Hind and L. Wrigt).