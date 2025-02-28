Taylor Fritz joins Daria Kasatkina in confirming Eastbourne return

Taylor Fritz of United States enjoys victory in Eastbourne for the third time - picture by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty

Taylor Fritz has joined Daria Kasatkina in confirmation a title defence at Eastbourne’s international tennis week in June.

Tickets are now on sale for the Lexus Eastbourne Open, which will take place from June 21 to 28, and defending champions Fritz and Kasatkina are both set to return to Devonshire Park.

General sale of tickets has begun for four of the LTA’s flagship events Lexus Birmingham Open, Lexus Ilkley Open, Lexus Nottingham Open, and Lexus Eastbourne Open.

The LTA said: “The British grass court season is back and bigger than ever, with women’s and men’s draws at all LTA events for the first time this summer.

Daria Kasatkina celebrates with the Eastbourne Women’s Singles trophy following victory against Leylah Annie Fernandez at Devonshire Park last summer (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA)

"Katie Boulter, Daria Kasatkina and Taylor Fritz are among the star names set to compete across the summer, with more to be confirmed. Final entry lists will be confirmed three weeks before the start of each event.”

The week before Wimbledon will see Devonshire Park host a WTA 250, ATP 250 and ITF 2 wheelchair tennis event, bringing together many of the biggest names in the sport. On the women’s side, this is the first year of Eastbourne being downgraded from a WTA 500 event.

But the LTA says the Lexus Eastbourne Open is the place to see the world’s best women’s and men’s tennis stars side-by-side this grass court season. Three-time champion and 2024 US Open runner-up Fritz returns to the south coast to complete for an historic fourth title.

"I have so many incredible memories at Eastbourne – it’s one of my favourite events to return to every year," Fritz said.

"The Lexus Eastbourne Open is such a unique event, you’re right by the coast, the courts are amazing and it’s a great atmosphere for us as players.

"It’s the tournament where I’ve had the most success in my career, I’ve won it three times now and I won’t give it up easily this year. I’m gunning for that fourth trophy and I’m excited to get back on the grass this summer."

Lexus Eastbourne Open Tournament Director Rebecca James said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Lexus Eastbourne International Open tickets have gone on general sale.

"The tournament at Devonshire Park is such an enjoyable and exciting experience, with the charm of the seaside location, the relaxed atmosphere around the grounds and the opportunity to see some of the world’s best players on some of the best grass courts.

"It’s a fantastic great chance to watch some incredible top tennis right before Wimbledon begins.”

Tickets start from just £11 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased on the LTA’s website.