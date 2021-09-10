Team Rapids quick to show they're Harle-queens of netball court

Team Rapids show off the trophy

Eastbourne Netball League has started a new season with its delayed annual Mary Finney charity tournament.

Team Rapids from Harlequeens Netball Club rose to the challenge and stayed unbeaten to take home the Mary Finney Cup.

Harlequeens have had one of their most successful league spells over the past couple of seasons and hope to keep doing sponsor NXT Generation proud.

Team Rapids with their silverware

Harlequeens are a family orientated club and many players have their ‘mini queens and kings’ in tow while they take to the courts to play their favourite sport.