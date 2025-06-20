Ten Chichester-area athletes in medals at Sussex schools finals

The best track and field athletes from across Sussex showed their mettle at the K2 track in Crawley – with a squad of 20 from the Chichester area making a considerable impression on preoceedings.

Ten achieved top-three medal placings, with a further six in fourth place. The remainder held their own with the whole squad achieving top 10 placings against nationally ranked athletes from across the county.

With Chichester’s middle distance contingent accounting for the majority of the squad’s success, it was a pair of Bishop Luffa field athletes who were the first to strike gold with Anna Wyatt winning the junior girls’ hammer with a new personal best of 32.15m which puts her just outside the UK top 20 for the season.

The other gold came from Reuben Shewan with a 1.67m clearance in the high jump, just below his lifetime best of 1.70 but praiseworthy in the blustery conditions.

Chichester duo Ivo Edgar and Reuben Shewan - pictured earlier this year with Olympiian Phoebe Gill - were both in action at the K2

Making it a quartet of Bishop Luffa throwers, Frank James improved his best in the junior boys’ discus with 27.56 and a bronze medal while Joel Worth had to settle for a close fifth in the intermediate boys’ high jump with 1.68.

On the track there were Chichester athletes to the fore in a combined 3000m race with Chichester High School’s Molly Smithers achieving the English schools standard by winning the intermediate girls race in 9.54.7, more than half a minute ahead of her nearest rival.

In the boys’ event Stanley Wilkes from Luffa just pipped Harry Cruttenden from Chichester Free school for third place in the intermediate race while Micah Williams from St Philip Howard came over the line a few seconds earlier for fourth in the senior race with 9.37.6.

Bishop Luffa again made their mark over 1500m with Elodie Hill striking gold in the intermediate girls’ age group with a time of 4.50, while Isabella Lendrum was unlucky to fine herself battling against UK No1, Isabella Buchanan from Hastings, in the junior race but emerged with credit in fourth place.

The Luffa pairing of Max Gayle and Joe Stewart produced the goods in the junior boys’ race with Gayle storming down the home straight in a new best time of 4.18.8 which not only scooped silver behind UK top 10 athlete Byron Roberts from Eastbourne but booked a place in the Sussex team for the English Schools championships in Birmingham in July. Stewart was just outside the medaks in fourth in 4.32.

Older brother Ben Stewart was a close fifth in the intermediate boys’ race but, as with Lendrum earlier, found himself in a race where the championship record was broken.

Luffa’s Freddie Gay ran a new best of 2.17.3 for fourth place in the junior boys’ 800m.

In the shorter track distances, Isla Pearson from Oscar Romero strode away from the rest of the field in the junior girls’ 300m but was agonisingly just half a second outside the schools qualifying mark with 42.55 seconds.

In the boys’ race Humph Monhemius grabbed second for Seaford College while Ivo Edgar from Midhurst Rother was just squeezed out of the medals in 39.53.

The sprints are always of a high standard at these championships and Olive Pring from St Philip Howard and Tilly Wyatt from Seafiord College did themselves justice in 100 and 200m respectively. Completing the squad, Dan Ellis from Bishop Luffa was a speedy third in the intermediate boys’ 100m hurdles.