As the Hastings and District Table Tennis league season moves into the second half, ten-year-old Liam Higgins is starting to catch the eye in the wider table tennis world.

Liam, who plays for Simply TTC, started playing around 18 months ago and plays for the club in division three of the Hastings Senior League.

The club was set up by level two coach James Gorridge with the intention of encouraging young players to take up the sport and now fields two teams in the senior league, aided by some senior players.

Simply TT training sessions are attended around 20 young people a week, with coaching by James and other qualified coaches. Liam has just under an 80 per cent league win rate locally, beating many experienced senior players on the way.

Rising star ​Liam Higgins after his recent win in Birmingham

He also regularly practices with Tackleway TTC at Ark Alexandra Academy and receives regular coaching locally and in Kent with a level four coach and additional regular practice against senior division one and two players to add to his experience. Liam has also been noticed by Sussex County Table Tennis Association and attends county training sessions at the Triangle Sports Centre at Burgess Hill. He represents Hastings juniors in the National Cadet League, a regional event, where he has a high win rate. He regularly attends table tennis competitions authorised by Table Tennis England in Sussex, Kent and further afield. He has had several first and second places in those events..

As a result of these competitions, Liam is ranked tenth among England under-11 boys, 45th in U13s and 130th in U15 boys – all in all, remarkable achievements. In a recent event in Birmingham he was runner-up in the U11 mixed event and with more local events lined up in February there could be further movements up the table tennis rankings, which in itself raises more opportunities.

Now Liam has won the Sussex Primary Schools Championship for Year 6 and below and will now be representing his school, Ark Little Ridge Academy, at the national championships in Wolverhampton in April.

Many senior players cannot recall someone so young attaining such a high standard in so short timespan, yet there is no recent history of table tennis in his immediate family.