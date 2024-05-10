Ten-year-old Worthing lad taking karting world by storm

By Steve Bone
Published 10th May 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 09:03 BST
At just ten years old, Jackson Burge has started to make a name for himself in the karting world.

In March 2022, the Worthing youngster had his first taste of indoor karting at Teamsport Brighton where he undertook Cadet training on a Sunday morning.

Rapidly, Jackson went from beginner to intermediate, up to advanced and even held the fastest Cadet lap time for the circuit.

It wasn’t until April 2023 that Jackson began outdoor karting. Since then, this kid has taken the race track by storm.

Jackson Burge in action | Submitted pictureJackson Burge in action | Submitted picture
Jackson Burge in action | Submitted picture

He currently competes in Championships at Rye House - McLaren Cup (Hertfordshire), Brentwood Race League (Essex), Buckmore Park - Pro Cadets (Maidstone) and Club 100 (Nationwide Championship).

In this short space of time, Jackson’s honours are: Rye House Rookie Cup Runner-up, Buckmore Park Junior Driver of the Year, along with numerous race wins, podium finishes and a trophy cabinet to be proud of.

At the time of writing, Jackson is leading the McLaren Cup Championship at Rye House after two rounds.

In the Buckmore Park Pro Championship he is currently second.

And in the Club 100 Lightweight Cadet Championship, Jackson is sitting at 21st out of 85 drivers.Jackson said: “I absolutely love my karting every weekend.

"I get a great buzz from visiting new tracks, having just come back from Wales.

"I really enjoy racing with the support of my family and I’m excited to see how far I can take this sport.”You can follow Jackson’s journey on Instagram – @theburge13

