Shelley Arms A and Shelley Arms C

Horsham 5s Dart League A Division leaders Shelley Arms A bounced back from last week's defeat by thrashing their C team 9-0, with Matt Smallwood achieving an impressive 112 checkout.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basement side The Plough hosted The Anchor and secured their first win of the season, allowing them to climb off the bottom.

Southwater Club A travelled to Slinfold CC and, with a brilliant 160 checkout by Riley Darkins, claimed a 5-3 victory. Southwater Club B had a bye and slipped down the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the B Division, the teams in second and third place faced off as Kings Head Badgers hosted The Windmill. The visitors triumphed 5-3, taking over the top spot.

Shelley Arms B and Dog & Bacon

The two bottom teams clashed at The Foresters Arms, where the home side earned their first win with a 5-3 victory against The White Horse.

The Dog & Duck visited Shelley Arms B but suffered a 6-2 defeat. The Bedford had a bye and dropped to second place.

Next week marks the first round of The Jack Tofts Cup. Players must have participated in two games to be eligible for this round and three games for all future rounds and competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixtures: Anchor v The White Horse; Kings Head Badgers v Southwater Club A; Plough v The Bedford; Shelley Arms C v Dog & Bacon; Slinfold CC v The Windmill; The Foresters Arms v Shelley Arms B.

Results – A Division: Plough 5 Anchor 3; Shelley Arms A 9 Shelley Arms C 0; Slinfold CC 3 Southwater Club A 5; Southwater Club B - Bye. B Division: Kings Head Badgers 3 The Windmill 5; Shelley Arms B 6 Dog & Bacon 2; The Foresters Arms 5 The White Horse 3; The Bedford - Bye. 100+ Finishes: Riley Darkins – Southwater Club A 160; Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A 112.