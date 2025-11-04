The A team win the Shelley Arms derby
Basement side The Plough hosted The Anchor and secured their first win of the season, allowing them to climb off the bottom.
Southwater Club A travelled to Slinfold CC and, with a brilliant 160 checkout by Riley Darkins, claimed a 5-3 victory. Southwater Club B had a bye and slipped down the table.
In the B Division, the teams in second and third place faced off as Kings Head Badgers hosted The Windmill. The visitors triumphed 5-3, taking over the top spot.
The two bottom teams clashed at The Foresters Arms, where the home side earned their first win with a 5-3 victory against The White Horse.
The Dog & Duck visited Shelley Arms B but suffered a 6-2 defeat. The Bedford had a bye and dropped to second place.
Next week marks the first round of The Jack Tofts Cup. Players must have participated in two games to be eligible for this round and three games for all future rounds and competitions.
Fixtures: Anchor v The White Horse; Kings Head Badgers v Southwater Club A; Plough v The Bedford; Shelley Arms C v Dog & Bacon; Slinfold CC v The Windmill; The Foresters Arms v Shelley Arms B.
Results – A Division: Plough 5 Anchor 3; Shelley Arms A 9 Shelley Arms C 0; Slinfold CC 3 Southwater Club A 5; Southwater Club B - Bye. B Division: Kings Head Badgers 3 The Windmill 5; Shelley Arms B 6 Dog & Bacon 2; The Foresters Arms 5 The White Horse 3; The Bedford - Bye. 100+ Finishes: Riley Darkins – Southwater Club A 160; Matt Smallwood - Shelley Arms A 112.