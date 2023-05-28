The annual Arunners beach run comes to Littlehampton - all the details here

The annual Arunners beach run comes to Littlehampton next week.

Arunners beach run at Littlehampton

Arunners are a local, inclusive Littlehampton based club with more than 100 members.

They welcome runners of all abilities and ages.

Members train locally every Wednesday but often seek out different locations to keep things interesting – and that’s especially true in the summer, when the club members hit the trails to explore the local countryside.

Arunners always welcome new members and offer Couch to 5k sessions for people who would like to run but don’t know where to start.

Find out more by visiting the website – https://arunners.wildapricot.org

Arunners will host their own annual West Sussex Fun Run League Beach Run next Wednesday (June 7) from West Green, Littlehampton, BN17 5LL.

This is on a course of about five miles along the sandy beach in Littlehampton, running on the sand after starting on the green near the coastguard tower, heading east on the beach towards Worthing.

At 7pm there’s a one-mile junior race (for under-16s) starting on West Green, this is an out-and-back race along the prom, costing £1, with medals for all junior finishers.

Then at 7:30pm comes the five-mile senior race also starting on West Green, this being an out-and-back race along the beach with spot prizes, the cost is £7.

You can sign up to the one-mile race or the five-miler on the Arunners website.

All abilities are welcome.

