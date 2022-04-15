The British and World Marbles Championship 2022: Famous event returns to Crawley in glorious sunshine after two-year hiatus

The British and World Marbles Championship made a glorious return to Crawley today (Good Friday, April 15, 2022).

By Mark Dunford
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:05 pm
Updated Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:08 pm
The British and World Marbles Championship

The world-famous event was back the Greyhound in Tinsley Green and competitors old and new were there to compete in the 90th year of the event.

The last two tournaments were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

The Shots team

Organiser Julia McCarthy-Fox travelled from New Zealand with her wife Kathy, to run the championship, and was delighted to see both new and familiar faces.

This year the games were played in memory of her fellow organiser and recognised marbles expert Sam McCarthy-Fox who died last year.

It was a glorious sunny day and Julia said: "We could not have asked for a better day and I think this is Sam's little gift to us."

A plaque is to be unveiled at 2pm in memory of Sam. German side MC Erzgebirge, the reigning champions, were back to defend their title and other teams include last year's losing finalists the Black Dog Boozers, the Yorkshire Meds, The Charlwood Strikers and The Shots.

Getting a round in

