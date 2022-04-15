The British and World Marbles Championship

The world-famous event was back the Greyhound in Tinsley Green and competitors old and new were there to compete in the 90th year of the event.

The last two tournaments were cancelled due to the global pandemic.

The Shots team

Organiser Julia McCarthy-Fox travelled from New Zealand with her wife Kathy, to run the championship, and was delighted to see both new and familiar faces.

This year the games were played in memory of her fellow organiser and recognised marbles expert Sam McCarthy-Fox who died last year.

It was a glorious sunny day and Julia said: "We could not have asked for a better day and I think this is Sam's little gift to us."

A plaque is to be unveiled at 2pm in memory of Sam. German side MC Erzgebirge, the reigning champions, were back to defend their title and other teams include last year's losing finalists the Black Dog Boozers, the Yorkshire Meds, The Charlwood Strikers and The Shots.

Getting a round in

One of the reigning champions ha a practice

An independent film company was at the event to make a documentary about the Marbles Championships

You could buy marbles at the event

Reigning champions German side MC Erzgebirge

A plaque at the Greyhound

Getting some practice in

The Charlwood Strikers

The Black Dog Boozers

The Yorkshire Meds

The marbles equivalent of the tossing of a coin!

The Yorkshire Meds are interviewed