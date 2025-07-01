The Progress Tour brings a week-long celebration of racket sports to Hove seafront

Hove, UK - This summer, Hove Seafront will be transformed into a vibrant hub of sport, community, and education as The Progress Tour launches the Trilogy Rackets Festival, a week-long celebration of racket sports at Hove Beach Park By Game4Padel.

From 21-27 July, tennis, padel, and pickleball enthusiasts of all levels are invited to take part in an unforgettable festival filled with tournaments, expert workshops, professional exhibition matches, live music, and much more.

Set against their stunning coastal backdrop, the festival will bring together some of the biggest names in the world of racket sports, alongside grassroots players and fans, creating a unique atmosphere of excitement and inclusivity.

Game4Padel opened Hove Beach Park’s padel, tennis and pickleball facilities earlier this year and the Park has since then become a thriving and busy hub for local people to try out or hone their racket skills and socialise with other players, an excellent venue for the first Trilogy Rackets Festival.

Highlights of the festival include:

● Interactive Tournaments across tennis, padel, and pickleball, for players of all ages and stages

● Workshops and Masterclasses led by top coaches, industry experts, and former professional athletes, offering insider tips and training advice.

The event will see guest appearances from former Fed Cup Captain and mother to two Grand slam winning sons; Judy Murray, Wimbledon Doubles Champion Jonathan Marray, and Team GB Padel Pro Lisa Phillips, and many more.

● Pro Exhibition Matches featuring thrilling displays from world-class players.

● Music and Entertainment throughout the week, creating a buzzing festival atmosphere for players and spectators alike.

● Pop-up Food and Drink Stalls, interactive brand activations, and family-friendly activities ensuring there's something for everyone.

Barry Fulcher, Founder of The Progress Tour, said: "The Progress Tour has always been about creating unique and engaging competition for different user groups. The Trilogy festival event is a shining example of this, bringing together rackets enthusiasts as well as the local community in a celebration of sport, community and education. We've got some innovative and inclusive events on offer for players of all ages and stages, and some special guests joining us throughout the week. We're proud to team up with some amazing partners, led by Novellus Finance and Neilson Beach Clubs, who will be joining us throughout the week to help deliver what will be an incredible community event. We look forward to welcoming everyone on court in July!”

This event aims to bring together racket sports enthusiasts of all levels, the local community, and families for a week of tournaments, workshops, exhibition matches, live music, and more. Neilson Beach Clubs is a key sponsor, providing on-site activation and coaching, equipment, and contributing to the overall racket festival experience. Attached is the full press release.

The festival is the perfect fit for Neilson Beach Clubs who offer Pickleball, Padel and tennis across their Beach Club locations across Europe with experts on hand to provide the best experience possible. Their tennis sessions were designed by Mark Petchey - a former top 100 ATP tennis player who has also coached Andy Murray, and now Emma Raducanu.

David Taylor, CEO at Neilson Beach Clubs, said:

“We’re really excited to be teaming up with The Progress Tour for the very first Trilogy Rackets Festival. It’s the kind of event that just makes ticks all our boxes—it’s fun, active, inclusive, and brings people together.

We talk a lot about ‘Good Energy’ at our Beach Clubs, and this festival has it in spades. From high-energy tournaments and expert workshops to family fun and exhibition matches, there’s something for everyone—just like on one of our award-winning Beach Club holidays.

“It’s also a brilliant way to support the local Brighton and Hove community while encouraging people to try something new, build their confidence, or take their skills to the next level. Who knows—this could be where the next Wimbledon star gets their start!”

We’re proud to be part of something that celebrates sport, energy and a brilliant community spirit.”

The event promises to be a landmark moment for racket sports in the region, offering an inclusive and dynamic environment where players, fans, and families can come together to celebrate sports, and community spirit.

Registration for tournament entries are now open. Visit www.trilogyfestival.com for full event details and to secure your place.