The Queen's final winning racehorse was at Goodwood - just two days before she died
Goodwood Racecourse has the honour of having witnessed The Queen’s final winner.
Just two days before she died, Adam Kirby, in her famous purple and red colours, rode Love Affairs to victory in the William Hill Scratch Of The Day Fillies' Nursery Handicap.
It is many years since The Queen herself has been to see racing at Goodwood but she has had many runners on the Downs over the years – and her fair share of winners.
Goodwood, in the name of The Duke of Richmond and Gordon, was quick to pay its respects after The Queen’s death was announced at 6.30pm on Thursday. Goodwood’s statement said simply: "It is with deep regret that we learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Our prayers and sympathies are with her family during this sad time.”
See pictures from Love Affairs’ Goodwood win in our slideshow, in the video player above