The sun always shines on Wadhurst

The rain may have poured down all day but the sun shone on Wadhurst Bowls Club as they walked away with two top bowls trophies over the bank holiday weekend.

In the Sussex County Bowls Final held over the August Bank Holiday Weekend the Wadhurst Mixed Fours team beat Burgess Hill 20 -5 to take the big Cup and the plaudits whilst Wadhurst’s Ronny ‘The Rocket’ Rossberg beat Russ Doherty of Worthing Pavilion 21-15

The finals were held at Eastbourne BC in front of an appreciative but soggy crowd. As the final bowl was played the clouds parted and the sun came out - such is bowls!

Ronny also won his County Badge and will have a trial in the Home Counties for Sussex next year.

Brian Fellowes, Tracy Gethins, Barry Robinson and Linda Carless look pleased with their success.

As the Wadhurst President Bill Crittle remarked: 'We've waited ages for some success in the county finals and then, like buses, two come along at the same time."

Wadhurst won't be complaining though as they aim to consolidate their position as one of the top teams in the county.