West Sussex’s Olympic gold medallist Maddie Hinch has announced her retirement from hockey at the age of 34.

The goalkeeper, whose family are from West Chiltington, has had a glittering career with England and GB.

She saved all four penalties in the 2016 Olympic final to lead GB to their first women's hockey gold and in total played 186 times for England and Great Britain – after making her international debut in 2008 aged 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hinch issued a statement today saying: "They say that when you know, you know, and I just know. The time is right. The 15-year commitment to full-time international hockey, physically, mentally and emotionally has taken its toll, the tank is empty.

Maddie Hinch of England saves a shot from Katie Doar of Team New Zealand during the Women's Hockey Semi-Final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

"I have always believed that to be the best and to succeed, you have to be 'all-in'. As difficult as this is for me to write, I know I can no longer give 100% of me to the number one shirt and so I have decided to retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have lived my childhood dream and given all that I can give to the badge."

After a two-year break from international hockey, she returned for Tokyo 2020 and helped GB win bronze. She further added to her medal collection last summer, when England claimed their first Commonwealth women's gold in Birmingham.

That rounded off a full set for the goalkeeper, who has silver and bronze medals from Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018. Hinch was awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Years' Honours List in 2017 for her services to hockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad