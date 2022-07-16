There's no need to get into a pickle playing this sport...

It originated in the US, and has just under 4.8 million players there.

It is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK.

Played both indoors and outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.

Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, over a net.

People of any age and ability can play.

Arun Pickleball Club started up four years ago and is based in Littlehampton.

It has about 65 members with sessions several times a week in a variety of locations. The age range is from 16-80 years.

There is a diverse group of people, some of whom play for fun, others play a little more competitively whilst others really enjoy the social side.

They recently got new club T-shirts and were kindly sponsored by Game, Set and Match in Chichester.

The 2022 English Open Championship was held at the beginning of July, with 488 players from 24 countries competing.

A packed programme saw many doubles partners from the Arun Pickleball Club enter the event, and other Arun members coming along to support.

Each division consisted of at least 4 matches, with medal winners playing up to 9 games in a day.

Clare McKnight and Jim McKnight won bronze medals in their division, narrowly missing out on a place in the final with a 17-15 defeat in the semi-final.

Bob Warburton (63) and Rachel Baldwin (16) paired up and won a thoroughly deserved bronze medal for their division showing that age is no barrier to success.

It couldn’t be easier to have a go at Pickleball and discover for yourself just how much fun it is.

No special equipment is required and any comfortable clothing is fine. Trainers are recommended.

Just email [email protected] or go to www.pickleballengland.org to get more information.

