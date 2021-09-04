They have the power! Heathfield club gives kids a post-lockdown lift

Some of the Heathfield junior powerlifters

Being based in the school, students are aware of the club and that makes it more accessible to them , especially as the college is based in a rural area.

Powerlifting provides an alternative sport for young people age 10 to 16 irrelevant of ability, and over the past two years the club has been running it has had a positive impact many young people.

Over the past year and half in the Covid pandemic, schools have shut and kids have been learning from home, being isolated from friends and family.

Young people are under more risk of increased anxiety, depression and stress.

But children who participate in strength training have shown improvements in self-esteem, mental discipline and social skills, and positive impact on mental health. It promotes self-improvement and individual success.

Heathfield Junior Powerlifting Club is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of young people engaged in the club.

They make training fun and encourage young people to support each other, celebrate individual achievement’s and success as a club.

In November 2019 the club organised a Junior Deadlift Competition at Gover Gym and this was very successful.

Now the club is pleased to announce it will be holding its second Junior Deadlift Competition on Saturday, October 30. This is open to all young lifters age 10-16.

The venue will be CrossFit Hailsham. The owners, Olly Stables and Simon Wolstenholme, have kindly agreed the use of their brand new facility.

The event will raise money for Charity For Kids – see www.charityforkids.co.uk for more. The charity is run by volunteers and helps children and families with life limiting and long-term illness.