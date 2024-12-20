Three Billingshurst bar billiards players picked for England

Fresh from their recent National Grand Prix appearances, three Billingshurst League players have been selected in the squad to represent England in the next home International against Guernsey

Fresh from their recent National Grand Prix appearances, three Billingshurst League players have been selected in the squad to represent England in the next home International against Guernsey, to be held over the Sussex Open weekend (07/08 June 2025) at Roffey Sports and Social Club: Michael Wilson (Windmill GG) , Stuart Carruthers (RSSC B) and John Slee (RSCC A) are 1st, 2nd and 5th reserves respectively.

In the last league matches before Christmas all matches were won by the odd game. Current standings at the half-way stage are:

Div One: 1. Roffey SSC A 34pts, 2. Windmill GG 34pts, 3. Springbok Club (Alfold) 31pts, 4. Cricketers (Wis. Green) 29pts.

The Railway line up before the start of the match in which they took two frames off Champions Windmill (Gossops Green). (l to r. Dave Simmons, Grant Hope, Phil de la Tooure, Lee Tugwell, Stuart Hope)

Div.Two: 1. Roffey SSC B 29.5pts, 2. Plough (Lr Beeding) 25pts, 3. Alfold SC 21pts, 4. Railway (Bil.) 11.5pts.

(Roffey SSC A in Div One and Plough in Div Two each have a game in hand over the other teams.)

The bar for the season’s Highest Break and Score has been set very high this year, with Cricketers’ Ricky Dewdney recording two complete table playouts in successive weeks: For the away stakes, he had a break of 14,950 at Roffey S & SC on 13th November, adding a last-ball 100 for the score; whilst a week later he scored 17660 (all in one break) at Cricketers in the home game versus Plough. He was at it again this Wednesday with another score of 16200 at home to the Springbok.