Three clubs run together to raise £1,600 for Oliver Curd Trust

The town’s three main running clubs – Hastings Runners. Hastings Athletic Club and HY Runners – united last Friday to raise over £1,600 for The Oliver Curd Trust charity, which exists to offer short breaks for families, including the bereaved, affected by childhood cancer.

The charity was established in 2008 by Richard and Sarah Curd in memory oftheir son Oliver, who sadly passed away in November 2007 aged nine, a year and a half after being diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma.

The fifth annual Oliver Curd Fun Run/Walk was this year organised and promoted Will Withecombe and Marie Crawford of Hastings Runners, supported by Rachael Wood of Nice Work.

The 8.5k point-to-point route begins at Crowhurst Park Holiday Village near Battle and finishes at Bulverhthye Recreation Ground. Participants follow lanes and tracks to downhill to Crowhurst, then over the village’s railway bridge, before shifting to cross-country terrain though the Combe Valley Nature Reserve and the finish.

Some of the combined field of 101 at Crowhurst ahead of the start of this year’s Oliver Curd Fun Run/Walk.

The event drew a field of 101, runners from the three Hastings clubs mixing with others and unaffiliated – many of whom entered on the night simply to be part of such a relaxed event and support such a worthy cause.

For those at the front, though, there was some serious racing to be done. Rhys Borman powered out of Crowhurst Park turned left and could be caught to finish in a time of 31 minutes and 21 seconds.

Giving chase, Graeme McIntoch (32:39) and Tibault Dare (34:19), finished second and third. First woman, and fourth overall, was Grace Baker (35:05) with Yolanda King placed sixth (35:26) and Laura Gill in eighth (37:08) – completing a notable night for Hastings AC whose runners took all the top six male and female spots.

Those at the back enjoyed more of the scenery and evening sunshine and in the end the Trust was the real winner.

And they’re off! Runners head for Bulverhythe from the Crowhurst Park Holiday Village.

Afterwards, Sarah Curd declared herself and her husband delighted with the night – and the £1,600 it raised: “What an amazing turn out for the five-mile fun run! Thank you to everyone who ran, marshalled, supported and organised.

"Special thanks to Rachael Wood of Nice Work for letting us use their booking platform, and to Will, Marie Crawford and Kevin Blowers (who drove the minibus to return runners to cars parked at the start) – and to the Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind for kindly donating the use of their minibus.

"Thanks also to those that went the extra mile gathering amazing spot prizes… and to Richard’s Rolls for catering for over 100!”

Lee Wright, who took the official photos commented: “A real mixed bag today... of HR, AC and HY runners. A great night to run and raise money for a great cause. Well done everyone!”

Donations to the trust can always be made via www.theolivercurdtrust.co.uk