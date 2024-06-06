Three Friday Nights series returns at Goodwood – preview and tips
Racing gets under way at 6.05pm with a class five apprentice handicap over the one mile and one furlong trip before rounding off at 8.45 with another apprentice handicap, this time in class four over the one mile and three furlong distance.
Eleven runners will head to the start for race one on the Goodwood card (6.05) to take on the extended mile trip and preference in the opener is for Pink Lily, trained by Richard Hannon, who arrives off a career best win at Bath a fortnight ago and is hiked up 4lb in the weights here, which should prove too much of an obstacle. The Alan King-trained Outgun heads the dangers, who is yet to win but was a good third of six in a Chelmsford handicap on his last spin and has shown improvement.
Race two (6.35) is a one mile novice stakes in class four and it looks a straight fight between D Flawless, a winner last time out at Chelmsford, and Islanova who is in receipt of 5lb from her rival here and looked good for improvement when second at Bath 23 days ago so preference goes to the latter mentioned Sir Michael Stoute-trained runner.
The third race of the Goodwood evening card (7.05) can go to Rhythmic Acclaim, who could bag a hat-trick with a success in Sussex off the back of landing a career-best success at Yarmouth last time out. Race four (7.35) is an eleven-runner handicap and preference in this one goes to Royal Velvet from the William Knight team, who was heading in the right direction before a seventh at Newmarket last time out but is back in much calmer waters here.
Eight runners will head to the start for the penultimate race on the card at 8.10 and previous course and distance winner Skysail is taken to get back to winning ways following nine months off the track. Botas, a winner last time out at Kempton with a career-best performance, rates as the obvious danger.
Finally, the card comes to a close with the seven-runner apprentice handicap in class four over the one mile and three furlong trip (8.45). Dancing In Paris certainly looks the one to beat having landed a 20-runner handicap at York last time out for trainer Ian Williams and is very much down in class here. Course and distance winner Genesius, a decent third of seven in a Lingfield handicap on his last runs, rates as the main danger.
Goodwood selections - Friday (via Royal Ascot odds)
6.05 - Pink Lily
6.35 - Islanova
7.05 - Rhythmic Acclaim
7.35 - Royal Velvet
8.10 - Skysail
8.45 - Dancing In Paris
