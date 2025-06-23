Three town rivals club together for charity fundraiser

Hastings’ three main running clubs – Hastings Runners, Hastings Athletic Club and HY Runners –enjoy a friendly rivalry. But on Friday 11 July at Crowhurst Park Holiday Village near Battle, they will run side by side in support of local charity, The Oliver Curd Trust.

The trust was established in 2008 by Richard and Sarah Curd in memory of their son Oliver – who was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in 2006 and sadly passed away in. Since its inception, The Oliver Curd Trust has provided holiday accommodation for families across the UK affected by childhood cancer and other life-threatening or life-limiting conditions.

The Trust benefits greatly from the entry fees and donations paid by entrants to the annual Oliver Curd Charity Fun Run And Walk, held on the evening of Friday 11 July. Will Withecombe, who runs in the colours of either Hastings Runners and Hastings AC, has played a big part in revitalising the fun run in recent years and is keen to underline the fact that while there may be a few faster runners at the front racing is immaterial, running is optional and walking perfectly acceptable. Participants can take as long as they like to cross the Coombe Valley Countryside Park, ending at Bulverhythe Rec.

“At the finish line there will be sandwiches, tea, cake and beer! This is always a superb evening event with 100 per cent of your entry fee going to this wonderful charity. For those new to it, the route is just over five miles, well marshalled and over a beautiful course of which is almost all downhill!

Hastings runners united: rival clubs in red, blue and green-and-black will come together to support the The Oliver Curd Trust on 11 July.

“Additionally, those crossing the finish line may pick up one of the spot prizes generously donated by Hastings Adventure Golf, Bedgebury Pinetum, C&C Accountants, EHSAA, PB Runner, Rhys Boorman Running and Wellbeing, the White Rock Hotel and 1066 Trail Races.

“The 2025 Oliver Curd Charity Fun Run And Walk, held on the evening of Friday 11 July, is organised by our trusted partners Nice Work. To enter go to www.nice-work.org.uk/e/oliver-curd-charity-fun-run-walk-9901.”