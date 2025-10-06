Three wins in four: Worthing Raiders prove too strong for Wimbledon

Worthing Raiders beat Wimbledon 38-31 to make it three wins from four as they adapt well to life in Regional 1 South Central.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another five points put Raiders fifth in the league on 15 points – a pretty good start for this exciting new squad.

The crowd of just under 350 had been well entertained with 11 tries but Raiders’ coaches were not happy with the final 15 minutes, when the team seemed to go to sleep. Going to uncontested scrums made a massive impact on this last period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raiders should have managed the latter stages of the contest better, and the players know this. But there was much to admire in the performance and plenty of positives to build on.

MoM Regin Pratt is away for Worthing Raiders' fourth try v Wimbledon - picture by Stephen Goodger

MoM was Regin Pratt for his blockbuster performance in the scrum and especially with the ball in hand.

Struan Robertson, Dan Wallis Downham and Sam Cook returned to the squad and Alex Perry and JD Leali’ifano were making home debuts.

The pitch was in good condition but a very strong south westerly wind had quite an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raiders kicked off attacking the southern end and were quickly into their stride and developed some strong attacks.

Tom Sanderson dots down for Worthing Raiders' fifth try v Winbeldon | Photo: Stephen Goodger

It was, however, the visitors that got the first score. Their converted try was well-structured – 0-7 after 13 minutes. The home side didn’t level the score until 28 minutes had passed.

After a period of even contest, Raiders built an excellent attack, moving the ball through many phases until Pratt received the ball 20m out. He charged straight through the defensive line, bouncing attempted tacklers aside before offloading to Luke Gill, who touched down to the left of the posts. Tom Sanderson converted.

Within a couple of minutes Wimbledon scored a converted try to regain the lead after Raiders had failed to secure the ball at the restart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a couple of minutes before the break the hosts levelled the score.

Based firstly on good defence, followed by sweeping attack play, Raiders were held up over the line. From the goal-line drop out, the hosts were quickly back, deep in Wimbledon territory. Another powerful surge from Pratt and some controlled phase play enabled Christian Streater to break free to dive under the posts. Sanderson added the extras to bring the scores to 14-14.

At the break Raiders brought on Leali’ifano and Alex Havers on for Josh Taylor and Perry.

For the next 25 minutes Raiders took control with their forwards dominating their opposition, especially at the set scrum. This allowed them to play an entertaining, open style of rugby that Wimbledon found difficult to cope with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After seven minutes the visitors’ set scrum buckled and they were forced to concede a penalty. A fine touch finder by Tom Meyer gave Raiders a great attacking position for a lineout.

The forwards carried hard towards the goal-line and then the ball was moved wider to Adam McLean, who burst through the defence to touch down – 19-14.

Soon Streater won the ball at a breakdown, the ball found its way into the hands of prop forward Pratt, who launched himself from the halfway line, brushing aside attempted tacklers and out sprinting the cover defence to score a fine individual try. Sanderson again converted for a comfortable lead of 26-14.

Pratt was replaced in the front row by Sam Cook after 18 minutes of the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 20 minutes, prop Robertson put in a defence-splitting run after collecting the ball from a Wimbledon lineout. With ten metres to go his progress was stopped, but not before he had offloaded to Sanderson, who avoided a couple of attempted tackles before he crossed the line for the fifth try.

When Tom Meyer kicked a penalty into touch close to the goal line, the forwards set up a driving maul from the lineout possession and skipper Elliott Luke scored the sixth try for the hosts. Sanderson converted for 38-14.

The visitors came straight back and scored an unconverted try to close the gap to 38-19. The final 12 minutes of the match saw the visitors unable to field a front row so scrums became uncontested.

Wimbledon played some good handling rugby and Raiders fell off tackles resulting in the visitors scoring two more tries, one of which they converted.