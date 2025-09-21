Plumpton Racecourse kicked off its 2025/26 season in style on Sunday, treating racegoers to a thrilling afternoon of action both on and off the track.

A packed card of competitive racing was complemented by family-friendly entertainment, local food and drink and a unique sporting showdown.

Among the highlights was an entertaining Equicizer challenge, where former Grade 1-winning jockey Niall Houlihan took on Plumpton’s Clerk of the Course Marcus Waters in a fun head-to-head challenge on mechanical horses. Houlihan’s racing expertise ultimately secured him victory.

Away from the racing, families enjoyed a host of attractions including a Nerf Arena, Zorb Balls and trampolining displays, while younger fans had the chance to try out the mechanical horses themselves. The event also showcased Sussex’s finest food and drink, with Harvey’s Brewery, Henners English Wine, and award-winning caterers Kalm Kitchen serving up local favourites.

The day was packed with exciting races | Picture: Darren Cool

Plumpton Racecourse CEO Craig Staddon said: “It was delightful to be able to launch our racing season with something truly different. Plumpton has always been about bringing people together and this event captured the fun, energy and community spirit that makes us such a special place.

"With local producers joining us, today was a real celebration of Sussex – the perfect way to start the season.”

Racing report

It was a good day for punters at Plumpton Racecourse on Sunday, with favourites winning three of the six races on the card, but it was an even better day for last season’s Champion Jockey, Harry Cobden, who rode a double that afternoon.

Young racegoers take in the action

Cobden, who is stable jockey to Paul Nicholls and currently sits seventh in the jockey standings, decided not to try again for the Championship title this term, but it seems he is opting for quality, not quantity, as he has the joint highest strike rate of the top 10 jump jockeys at present; 27% of his rides are winners.

Read on for a full report of the Plumpton card, courtesy of Racing TV, who provide all the latest free bet offers.

The first race, a handicap hurdle run over three miles and a furlong (2.20), had a somewhat unexpected result. Alex Hales’ Cinderello was the favourite at 7/2, with Adam Wedge on board. She was held up in the rear by her jockey and, though she made progress into second position after the penultimate hurdle, the leading horse - Sarah Humphrey’s The Wise Traveller - was not to be caught. The 25/1 shot made all and kept on in the closing stages, winning ahead of runner-up Land Girl’s Luck by a length, followed by the favourite, who was beaten two lengths.

Race two was a two-mile handicap hurdle (2.50). We had joint favourites here in what was an open-looking contest; Jet Patrol and Lady Caro at 7/2. The latter of the two led the field into the final two hurdles, looking every bit the winner at that stage under rider Ben Jones, but she was no match for the James Owen-trained Jet Patrol, who nipped into the lead over the last flight and kept on easily, winning by over two lengths, nearly eased off by rider Alex Chadwick.

Pre racing entertainment included a thrilling trampoline display

A maiden hurdle followed over two and a half miles (3.20). Here, Harry Cobden rode his first winner of the meeting for his boss, Paul Nicholls. The pair partnered up with Kajikia, who was returning from a summer break. The gelding was contesting 40/1 shot Oi Oi Oi for the lead and, despite looking green at some stages, displayed some talent when surging ahead of the rest after the final flight and won by nearly three lengths, followed home by Jennie Candlish’s Whenthemusicstops (13/2).

The fourth race was another two-mile handicap hurdle (3.50). Worth £12,500 to the winner, this was a reasonably valuable Class Three contest with an able field of five. One of two five-year-olds in the field, Alan King’s Nap Hand was the market leader at 13/8. With two flights left to jump, the quartet of Howth, Brave Knight, Aucunrisque and the favourite were all fighting for the win, with any one of them looking able to succeed, but it was 16/5 shot Aucunrisque who fought on best to push over three lengths into the lead under Freddie Gordon.

Second to last was a two and a half mile handicap hurdle (4.20). Max Comley’s No Guarantee was the 3/1 main fancy, but he was unlucky in running, hampered over the first hurdle, and made mistakes around the rest of the track, so ultimately disappointed. Fergal O’Brien’s 10/1 Ruler Of The River led into the final stages and, keeping on well under Liam Harrison, was able to win by just under three lengths.

Finally, racing concluded with a bumper (4.50). Of the five runners, the Harry Cobden-ridden Masked Mistress was the favourite at 4/6. She had won her last start in a bumper in July and the market was confident she would do so again. Under the guidance of Cobden, the daughter of Masked Marvel made headway in the final half mile and kept on into the lead, crossing the line over a length ahead of the runner-up, Arms Park.

Plumpton results - Sunday:

2.20 - The Wise Traveller (25/1)

2.50 - Jet Patrol (7/2J)

3.20 - Kajikia (2/9F)

3.50 - Aucunrisque (16/5)

4.20 - Ruler Of The River (10/1)

4.50 - Masked Mistress (4/6F)

Looking ahead, Plumpton’s calendar continues with eagerly awaited fixtures, including: the Bob Champion Cancer Trust Race day on Monday, October 20 – a day that combines top-quality racing with fundraising for a hugely important cause, and the Advent Opener Raceday on Monday, December 1 – the start of the festive season at Plumpton, complete with racing and seasonal cheer.

With its intimate atmosphere, unbeatable views and a reputation as one of racing’s hidden gems, Plumpton promises more memorable days of sport, community, and celebration in the months ahead.