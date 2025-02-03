Thrills, speed and victory for HY Runners

On Saturday the Sussex Schools Cross Countries took place in Newbury attracting the HY children to the event, with a total of 81 runners taking to the muddy course.

Florence Tewkesbury took 21st place in the U15G race, Scarlett Dixon ran in the U15G providing an excellent display of her hard training coming in 22nd. Amelia Skelton showcased her great running skills on the course coming in 40th, one to watch for the future.

Bedgebury saw the 10 and 5 milers on Sunday. A cold and very icy start made it the most picturesque race with a bit of mud to the boot! In the kids race Theo Morton came 2nd, Leon Morton took on the five-mile race completing it in 34.53, 3rd place. The 10-mile course took in over 850 feet of elevation and Steve Gates finished 2nd in an outstanding time of 58.58, with only 1st and 2nd getting a sub one hour time.

Lisa Buchanan and Sonnii Pine also completed the 10-mile course, Sonni was 11th female in a 10 mile race with a PB of 1.21.26 and Lisa had a really strong run finishing in 1.27.43 and the 23rd female. Also running were David Hinton in 1.19.26 and Faye Flaherty in 1.40.45, both competing in the 10 miles.

HY Runners at Chichester 10k

The iconic Chichester 10k took place at the Goodwood Motor Circuit nestled in the Sussex Downs, this is a fast flat course that almost guarantees a PB, attracting a total of 1118 runners this year.

David Irvine raced up the back straight coming in 38th place with a time of 33.06, Barry Buchanan was hot on his tail with a time of 34.41 in 82nd place, breaking the Clubs MV40 record. Carl Adams tore around the circuit in a time of 35.41 coming in 111th place and 4th in his age category, Carl also gained the MV45 Bronze Medal British Masters 10km at the course.

John Ralph claimed 200th position with a time of 38.27, Nicky Stiles raced along afterwards claiming 241st place with a time of 39.20 (PB). Joshua Gilbey soared through the line in 247th place with a time of 39.22 (PB), while Toby Stace was close behind in 261st position with a new PB of 39.46. Ben Jones flew across the line with 288th place and a new PB of 40.48 and Benji Symes smashed the course in a time of 42.14 in 345th place. Harry Hammond showcased his sporting abilities with a time of 42.22 coming in 348th.

