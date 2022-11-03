Facing winless Manchester Magic, Thunder found their hosts were a much stronger side than the league table suggested.

Thunder travelled with only eight players – as four were unavailable – so not to get into foul trouble was very important. This saw a workmanlike performance as opposed to the free flowing play of recent games.

In the first period Thunder came out cautiously and Magic looked to upset their fluency.

Worthing Thunder are on a fine run of form | Picture: Gary Robinson

Thunder had to play tough defence combined with the fast breaks to keep their noses in front. At the end of the first 10 minutes a slender lead of three points was just about right! David Moya led the way on offence, dishing out seven assists with Ronald Blain and Hafeez Abdul benefitting.

The second period was better from an attacking view as regular scores again from Hafeez and Ishmael Fontaine saw the lead extended.

The period ended with Thunder holding a 15-point lead thanks to regular scores and some great defence from Hafeez and Kemel Archer.

Ishmael was having more minutes - the veteran showing he can still produce some fine plays. Manchester continued to make it a tough afternoon. Thunder lost the third quarter by a couple of points as at the final break the lead was now just 13 points. Thunder had defended well but this was proving more difficult than could have been expected.

The final stanza continued with Manchester closing the gap, getting too close for comfort midway through. However Thunder had it in control as a strong final five minutes saw the lead grow to a more comfortable one.

Again it was Ishmael leading the way, supported by Hafeez, Ronald and the ever willing David that saw Thunder victorious by the slightly flattering score of 99-85. Every player gave his all but credit must go to Manchester who made it difficult.