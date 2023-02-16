Thunder came through a tough double-header weekend with two fine victories, beating Essex Rebels and Thames Valley Cavaliers.

Thunder first visited Essex Rebels and in front of a volatile crowd, Thunder produced one of their best performances of the season.

Thunder started quickly and with great team play went into the lead early.

Never giving up the lead they were never in any danger of losing, despite the Rebels showing how good they are from three-point range.

Wothing Thunder take on Thames Valley Cavaliers | Picture: Gary Robinson

Andre Arrisol, Hafeez Abdul, Ronald Blain and Orlan Jackman all impressed from a scoring point of view and with Tom Ward, Veron Eze and David Moya controlling the defence Thunder looked secure.

The final score brought a Thunder victory of 90-65 which showed the Sussex team controlled this fixture.

Heading back to the south coast with the prospect of a difficult game the next day in mind, it was a confident group of players that got home late on Saturday night.

Sunday brought Thames Valley Cavaliers to the Thunderdome for the sixth game between the two clubs this season.

Wothing Thunder on their way to beating Thames Valley Cavaliers | Picture: Gary Robinson

They expected a tough match-up as usual against TVC but this idea was blown away as early as the first quarter.

Thunder were at their physical best as they hit 38 points in 10 minutes.

Eight treys rained into the TVC basket as the visitors’ challenge was gone in ten minutes. Three from Jackman, two from Ward, two from Arrisol and another from Eze made for great watching for the large crowd. With a lead of 38-15 at the first break it looked all over.

The second period was much closer as TVC dug in but Moya and Jackman hit two more treys straight from the restart. Jackman showed power in attack and experience in defence.

Wothing Thunder on their way to the hoop v Thames Valley Cavaliers | Picture: Gary Robinson

Leading 61-37 at the halfway stage Thunder had only to be composed for another home victory.

The second half was closer as Thunder took the third period 22-20 – and despite losing the fourth they won 103-81. Abdul, Arrisol and Eze all contributed double digit points.