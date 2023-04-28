Edit Account-Sign Out
Ticket sales are strong – and Goodwood Racecourse is looking a picture

Bosses at Goodwood say there’s huge interest in their 2023 programme as they prepare to welcome back race-goers next week.

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Racecourse staff have been encouraged by strong tickets for their early-season fixtures, Three Friday Nights series and Glorious week at a time when many sectors are feeling the pinch.

Sales for Glorious – which this year runs from August 1 to 5 – are strong ahead of a price rise at the end of the early-bird window at the end of this month.

Adam Waterworth, managing director of events at Goodwood, says the team can’t wait to greet people at the opening fixtures next Friday and – for a Coronation party – Saturday.

A scene we'll soon see again - racing returns to Goodwood on May 5 and 6 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)A scene we'll soon see again - racing returns to Goodwood on May 5 and 6 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
A scene we'll soon see again - racing returns to Goodwood on May 5 and 6 (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

"Ed Arkell and the groundstaff have had a challenging winter with lots of rain and no real cold snap but the track itself looks really good,” he said.

"The whole site has been painted to within an inch of its life and we’re ready to go and looking forward to a superb season.”

Waterworth said as soon as they knew they’d be allowed to race on the day of King Charles’ Coronation they had no hesitation in planning an afternoon which will combine racing with royal celebrations. The ceremony will be shown on screens around the site.

Beyond next week’s fixtures, there are two more in May and four in June – before the Qatar Festival takes centre stage, with the Sussex Stakes, Goodwood Cup and other top contests all in their usual slots.

Read more from Adam Waterworth here next week and in the Chichester Observer

