The box office for Hickstead’s international shows is open.

Tickets for the 2025 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting (19-22 June) and the Agria Royal International Horse Show (22-27 July) are available to buy online, and can be downloaded immediately after purchase – making them quick and easy Christmas present ideas.

Shoppers can also treat someone to a gift voucher, to the value of their choice, which can be redeemed against any ticket type – giving the recipient total flexibility. Another good option is the ‘Any one day’ ticket, which allows visitors at the Agria Royal International Horse Show to attend the show on any day of their choice.

Children under the age of 15 can attend free of charge any day of the Hickstead season, with the sole exception of Al Shira’aa Derby day (Sunday 22 June). This offer has now been extended to include on the day as well as advance bookings.

William Funnell winning a fifth Al Shira'aa Derby title in 2024 - picture by Boots and Hooves Photography

But the venue says it’s best to book Hickstead tickets in advance when possible, with a 10% discount across nearly all ticket types, and a significant £5 discount on car parking.

This year showjumping fans will get to witness the 63rd Al Shira’aa Derby. The Hickstead Derby first took place in 1961, and it quickly became established as one of the most exciting and iconic competitions in equestrian sport. Last year, William Funnell made history by becoming the first rider to win the class five times, and all eyes will be on him this summer as he aims to extend his winning record.

Other highlights at Hickstead’s June fixture include the Agria Derby Trial and the British Speed Derby, while in the showing there are qualifiers for the Royal International, along with the prestigious finals of the Tattersalls and Retraining of Racehorses Ridden Show Horse series.

The Royal International Horse Show in July, run under the title sponsorship of Agria for the second year, features five-star showjumping classes such as the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain and the King George V Gold Cup. Last year the British team won the Nations Cup, while British star Donald Whitaker claimed the King George, making it an unforgettable year for the home crowds.

National showjumping classes start at 90cm level and go all the way up to the coveted Queen Elizabeth II Cup. Hundreds of showing finals take place at the Royal International, making this event the most significant fixture in the summer showing calendar. The winners of each division going through to compete for honours in the Barberstown Castle Supreme Horse and the Supreme Products Supreme Pony Championships, which take place on the final day of the show.

Aside from the equestrian action, there is lots on offer for all members of the family, including a huge Shopping Village, a funfair, and the Village Green with live music and entertainment.

A range of hospitality options are also available, including the Members’ Restaurant and Private Boxes. Hospitality bookings open in February, though gift vouchers can be purchased now.

Head to www.hickstead.co.uk for more information and to book.