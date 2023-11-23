Tommi Beau takes Fontwell’s Southern National as racecourse bosses hail big day’s success

Tommie Beau was a popular 3/1 winner of one of Fontwell Park’s biggest races of the year – after the track’s Southern National raceday beat the recent wet weather.

The Seamus Mullins-trained eight-year-old win Sunday’s contest, finishing a length-and-three-quarters clear of Max Dynamo to clinch a third regional National under a great ride by Micheal Nolan.

The horse won the Durham National last month and the Norfolk event 18 months ago.

Joint owner Simon Prout, who owns the horse with his wife Christine, told Sky Sports Racing: "Every challenge we seem to give him he seems to respond to and in the end he’s won quite cosily.

Tommie Beau - nearest the camera - on the way to winning Fontwell's Southern National, with Micheal Nolan on board | Picture: Clive Bennett

"We’ve won over three and a half miles on atrocious ground and we have to be very proud of that."

Mullins has sent Tommie Beau to 11 wins in 31 starts and was full of praise following his second successive victory.

He said: "We trainers can often overcomplicate things and worry about the ground, but this horse just keeps giving. He’s done that ever since the day he landed at the yard and he’s given Simon and Christine a wonderful time over the last two years.

"We love buying these chasing types and this fella has been a wonderful advert for what we do and what we do best."

Elsewhere on Sunday’s card, watched by a good-sized Fontwell crowd who were glad to see some action after a couple of recent meetings were lost to waterlogging, Nolan and Mullins completed a double when they took the final race, the BetGoodwin Big John Bosh Mares' Handicap Hurdle, with 6/1 chance Miss Fedora.

Classic Lord, Hardy Fella, Word Has It, Steven Seagull and Captain Claude were other winners on the day.

Fontwell executive director Guy Pridie said it was an excellent day’s racing and thanked Bet Goodwin for their sponsorship of the fixtures.

Pridie said: “Having had our last two fixtures abandoned it was great to be back racing for the Southern National raceday and to be live on ITV for the feature.

"It was touch and go in the week building up to it due to the adverse weather we’ve had, but Philip Hide (clerk of the course) and his team worked tirelessly to make the day happen.”