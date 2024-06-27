Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chichester’s men’s and women’s six-runner squads put in a good performance in the popular 100-mile South Downs Way Relay.

After a combined total over nearly 25 hours of running, both teams arrived at the finish on the outskirts of Winchester within minutes of each other.

It was at 6.30am when Natalie Haarer set off for the women from a windswept Beachy Head on the first of her three legs for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the race split into 18 legs, runners have to conserve their strength over the first half of the race.

Chichester Runners at the South Downs Relay | Picture supplied by Jim Garland

Joining Haarer were fellow ex-students Alice Cox-Rusbrdge and Imogen Matthews plus Beccy Davis, Lisa Pemberton and Sarah Webster, who stepped in for the injured Ellie Monk.

All six played their part to reach the finish in 13hr 29min 47sec, 13 seconds faster than their estimated time.

Fourth place was reward for their efforts and an added bonus was that both Matthews and Haarer posted the second fastest times on their final leg in the women’s field, while Davis went one better to run a storming fastest leg on her final stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their team time was the fastest for the club since the pandemic.

Chichester’s men’s squad was probably their least experienced ever in the event but careful preparation ensured the route was negotiated without mishap.

They began at 8.30am and eventually caught up with the women’s team to finish in 11.26.06.

Mikkey Kwoka and Wesley Adams were joined by experienced distance runner Kristjan Chapman with George Adams, Will Howland and Jon Grave making up the sextet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapman ran the fastest leg of all on the fifth stage and showed his stamina on leg 17, the longest of the day at 8.64 miles, when he made great inroads into all the rival teams.

Adams posted the fastest time on leg 12 but, again, it was the consistency of all six which was the secret of their success. Their 5th place among the A teams was an excellent result.

Chichester have competed every year the race has been run since its 1991 beginning.